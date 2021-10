The Shuroo Process tells the story of Parker Schafer, a young New York City journalist, whose life crashes and burns when she’s frustrated with the pressures of a failing publishing world and a less-than-promising romantic life. With nothing to lose, she reluctantly tries a remote wellness retreat with the famed Guru Shuroo. She soon becomes infatuated with the charismatic self-help celebrity guru, and begins a wild journey of self-improvement with catastrophic consequences. Startattle.com – The Shuroo Process 2021.

