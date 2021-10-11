CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS Solved Its Biggest Mystery Ever

The following contains major spoilers from the Oct. 11 episode of NCIS.

Something huge happened this week on CBS’ NCIS.

OK, two things.First and foremost, as detailed here, the Oct. 11 episode of TV’s most watched drama marked the end of series lead Mark Harmon’s full-time run.

But along the way, something else major happened: We learned once and for all how Gibbs gets his boats out of the basement, when FBI Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) went looking for AWOL Gibbs in the suspended NCIS agent’s home. As Parker shined his flashlight around Gibbs’ cellar, we saw that the fourth, cinder block wall — the one that we have almost never laid eyes on — had a large, boat-shaped hole sledgehammered into it (see photo below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK6xG_0cOJXcMh00

As such, the show’s longest-running mystery has been solved. Gibbs knocks down that fourth wall each time he has a boat to remove (and then bricks it back up). Over the years, multiple NCIS characters who have stood in Gibbs’ basement have themselves wondered/asked him how he gets his boats out. In fact, the recurring joke resurfaced as recently as in this season’s premiere, when McGee and Torres shared the curiosity with a state trooper.

Most amusingly during Harmon’s final episode, Torres shared with Gibbs not only the fact that many have wondered about his basement, but he also rattled off some of the “nuts” theories (including many rounded up by TVLine). “Moveable walls, pulley systems… your house has a coal tunnel underneath,” Torres said, much to Gibbs’ amusement.

Were you happy to have this Gibbs-centric mystery (finally) solved, before Harmon walked out the proverbial door?

Primetimer

CSI Is Back, And There’s Absolutely No Mystery Why

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. When CSI vanished from the CBS schedule in 2015, it seemed like a good time to close the door on one of TV’s most remarkable success stories. There went Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox, sailing off into the sunset in the show’s two-hour finale. Six months later the CSI: Cyber spinoff was deleted, and for the first time in a decade and a half the letters C-S-I were MIA on CBS.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

How Cote De Pablo Got Injured While Filming NCIS

It didn't take long for Cote de Pablo to become a fan favorite on the hit CBS show "NCIS." The actor brought the character of Mossad agent Ziva David to life with her contagious on-screen energy and her chemistry with special agent Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: 3 Ways We Could See Gibbs Again After Mark Harmon’s Exit

NCIS may have bid adieu to its fearless leader in the October 11 episode, but we’re already thinking about what could bring back Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs before the series comes to an end. In “Great Wide Open,” the still-suspended agent chose to stay in Alaska rather than...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

