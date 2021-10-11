WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tool Library burglarized

6:59 PM: The nonprofit, volunteer-powered West Seattle Tool Library, on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge, has been hit by burglary. They think it happened between 3:30 and 4:30 this morning. They were still going through the inventory when we talked to them earlier today, but were missing a lot of small tools for starters; they think the burglar(s) filled up a yard-waste bin with what they could grab. Whqt you see on the door in our photo above is true – they have video surveillance – but didn’t get a clear image of the burglar. If you have any information, the incident number is 21-269299.