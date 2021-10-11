CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU wrestling has first official practice in year of new and old

By Anthony Kristensen
Fairfield Sun Times
 3 days ago

It was a familiar sight in the Missouri wrestling room. Coach Brian Smith in a yellow long-sleeve MU athletic shirt and gray sweatpants, occasionally doling out words of wisdom. The other personnel was familiar too. Brock Mauller, Keegan O’Toole, Rocky Elam and all the rest of last season’s starting grapplers were back to chase another title, scattered across the room and competing against one another.

