PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar holds firm on Fed taper bets

 10 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold traded flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday as the dollar held firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its bond purchases next month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,753.77 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,754.90.

* The dollar hovered close to a one-year high touched last month amid surging energy prices and expectations the U.S. central bank would soon start normalising policy.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed’s tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing bullion’s appeal.

* The current bout of inflation in the euro zone is not a trigger for monetary policy action as growth in services prices and wages remains weak, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

* Russia’s Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium, has cut its deficit estimate for the global palladium market this year and next year due to the flagging recovery of the auto sector, a senior executive told Reuters.

* Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.52 per ounce, while platinum dropped 0.5% to $1,003.87.

* Palladium was down 0.4% to $2,103.16, having hit its highest since Sept. 10 at $2,182.67 on Monday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Sept 0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Aug 0900 Germany Zew Economic Sentiment Oct 0900 Germany Zew Current Conditions Oct (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
MarketWatch

U.S. leading indicators rises smaller 0.2% in September

The U.S. leading economic index grew a softer 0.2% in September and pointed toward somewhat slower growth, the Conference Board said Thursday."The U.S. LEI rose again in September, though at a slower rate, suggesting the economy remains on a more moderate growth trajectory compared to the first half of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles research at the board. "The delta variant, rising inflation fears, and supply chain disruptions are all creating headwinds for the US economy." The index had increased 0.8% in August and 0.9% in July. The LEI is a weighted gauge of 10 indicators designed to signal business-cycle peaks and valleys.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower after two-session decline

Gold futures ended with a loss on Thursday, easing back after posting gains in each of the last two trading sessions. The precious metal "appears stuck in 'no man's land', battling rising yields on the short-end of the curve" as Federal Reserve members try to push back rate hike expectations, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Bullion continues to struggle to recapture the $1,800 level," he said. December gold declined by $3, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,781.90 an ounce.
Reuters

Russian rouble makes big gains after sharper-than-expected rate hike

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble made huge gains on Friday, firming past 70 for the first time since late June 2020 after the central bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis points to 7.5%, a stronger-than-expected increase. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
IBTimes

Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortages Slowed US Growth, Says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook.
AFP

Bitcoin strikes record high, stocks advance

Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks advanced as investors tracked earnings and economic data. The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices advanced. Bitcoin soared above $66,000 and nearly hit $67,000 a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.
Reuters

Indian shares fall for 4th day on weaker metals; Reliance results in focus

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, dragged mostly by metal stocks, while investors geared up for earnings reports from oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries and other corporates. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed down 0.35%...
The Independent

Turkish lira continues to slide after interest rate cut

The Turkish lira continued to slide and reached a record low against the U.S. dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank sharply cut interest rates. It was another hit after a global financial watchdog placed Turkey on a list of countries to monitor for money laundering and terrorism financing.The lira dropped to an all-time low of 9.66 against the dollar early Friday before settling at around 9.61 against the U.S. currency. The lira has lost more than 20% of its value since the start of the year.The Central Bank’s monetary committee cut the rate Thursday from 18% to...
Reuters

Reuters

