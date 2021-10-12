In Brazil, Where Football Reigns, NBA Makes Steady Inroads

The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers were one of the few elite teams in recent history to construct a team without elite spacing. LeBron James’s brain is a mind map of the most efficient spaces on the floor. He has created so many corner 3s you sometimes think he invented the drive-and-kick. Most general managers would load up on shooters around James and profit off the formula that blazed the King’s trail to three titles, but the Lakers chose a different path. The way the Warriors could live with Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala’s lack of spacing because they had the Splash Bros., the Lakers decided they could live without shooting if they leveraged the best of James’s (and Anthony Davis’s) other skills: IQ, playmaking, transition scoring, rebounding, at-rim finishing.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO