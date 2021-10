Beijing is starting to offer residents booster jabs for Covid-19, local media said Wednesday, as the Chinese capital gears up to host a tightly controlled Winter Olympics in February. China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people -- more than 78 per cent of the population -- as of mid-September, according to the National Health Commission. But there are concerns over the efficacy of Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Covid was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 and has since swept the globe, but strict border controls have mostly reduced the number of daily cases in China to a trickle.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO