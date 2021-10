Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is enjoying playing in front of Birmingham City's fans. Chong is on a season-long loan at St Andrews. He told manutd.com: "Yeah, I think, for every player really, to have some fans back into the stadium, it just feels nice to have supporters back. Whether it's home or away, I feel the stadiums are bouncing again so it's quite enjoyable really.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO