CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Ricci marries Mark Hampton amid pregnancy

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 11 (UPI) — Christina Ricci is a married woman. The 41-year-old actress married hair stylist Mark Hampton at a wedding in Los Angeles over the weekend. Ricci shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Hampton standing in front...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

The Addams Family's Christina Ricci announces marriage with sweet photo

The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow star Christina Ricci has married hair stylist Mark Hampton. She announced this wonderful news via Instagram this weekend, with a wedding selfie captioned: "Mr. and Mrs." Hampton is the Hollywood actress' second husband after James Heerdegen, the father of her seven-year-old son Freddie. Related:...
RELATIONSHIPS
WPXI

Photos: Christina Ricci through the years

Through the years Winona Ryder, Cher, Christina Ricci in publicity portrait for the film 'Mermaids', 1990. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Mark Hampton
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Kelly Ripa
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Christina Ricci Glowing In First Sighting With New Husband Mark Hampton Following Surprise Wedding, Months After Extending Restraining Order Against Ex

Christina Ricci is soaking up that newlywed bliss after tying the knot with her baby daddy. The pregnant 41-year-old actress beamed with happiness in her first sighting with Mark Hampton since announcing they got hitched in a surprise ceremony over the weekend. Ricci and her husband held hands while heading...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Christina Ricci Showcases Her Baby Bump With Stylish Outfit Perfect for Fall

It's officially hot girl fall season! And Christina Ricci just showcased her growing baby bump with a fabulous style moment. The Addams Family actress, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Oct. 16 to share a sweet selfie of her fall-ready outfit, in which she wore a caramel-colored babydoll dress with black polka dots. The statement piece also featured puffed long sleeves and a high collar. She adorably showed off her baby bump even more by accessorizing her waist with a black belt that she wrapped in a perfect bow. Christina completed her ensemble with black leggings and matching slide sandals. "Pregnancy style heavily...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Christina Ricci Starred In

It might that you think that it’s impossible to forget someone like Christina Ricci, but the truth is that any actor can be forgotten if they don’t end up doing much of anything notable after a big role. Christina has been a well-respected actress since her childhood to be fair, and she’s turned in a lot of great roles that people may or may not remember depending on how often they watch their favorite movies. But there are those movies that either didn’t make that much use of Christina’s talents or didn’t happen to become a big deal that many people would want to talk about. It does happen that great actors take on roles in independent movies that don’t gain that much attention and thus kind of slip out of view for a while. Then again, some actors simply need some time to themselves to do something else or just rest for a while in order to recharge. Whatever the case might be, there are likely to be movies that Christina has been in that people might have forgotten about at this point. Here are five movies people forgot that Christina Ricci starred in.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Television#Heerdegen#Showtime#Yellowjackets
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Angel Brinks' baby father, Love and Hip Hop's Roccstar

Best known for appearing on Basketball Wives LA, Angel Brinks is a fashion designer and businesswoman as well as a reality TV star. She first rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA season 4 as she dated NBA player Tyreke Evans. Now, it appears that Angel has moved on with someone new and is settling down already! Let’s find out more about the 38-year-old boutique owner…
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Susan Sarandon says taking ‘strong sleep aid’ before final call with David Bowie wiped her memory of what was said

Susan Sarandon has opened up about her final phone call with David Bowie before he died in 2016.The Thelma & Louise star dated the musician after they starred together in the 1983 horror movie The Hunger. Bowie went on to marry supermodel Iman in 1992 and he died of liver cancer in 2016.Recalling their last in-person meeting at the New York premiere of his musical Lazarus, Sarandon said: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in chic midi dress with statement detail

The Duchess of Cornwall looked ever so chic on Tuesday when she wore a unique midi dress to attend The Oldie of the Year Awards. Camilla could be seen stepping out in the navy number, which featured a contrasting white shirt-style collar, a pleated hem and white detailing on the sleeves. The royal accessorised with a matching navy clutch bag, black tights and simple black heels, looking as sophisticated as ever to attend the special event.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy