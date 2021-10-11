CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

World Series Park holds dedication ceremony for new lights

By Mike Alongi
 10 days ago
At long last, Saugus’ World Series Park will light up the night.

A reception and dedication ceremony was held Friday night to honor the people who donated to the World Series Park Lighting Fund, which made possible the installation of lights at the baseball field. More than 100 people were in attendance to hear their name or the name of a departed loved one read after the plaque was unveiled. The ceremony ended with the lights being turned on to light up the field for the very first time.

“We very much appreciate those people who donated to our Lighting Fund,” said World Series Park superintendent Bob Davis. “We never could have afforded the new lighting system without their help. We honor and thank them for their support. We’d also like to thank the Memory Laners for providing great music; Kowloon, Prince, Harrows, Nick’s Place, and Border Café for providing the food; and the American Legion for picking up and serving the food. We’re now ready to host night games here at World Series Park.”

World Series Park also made an announcement regarding the upcoming MS4MS fundraiser  for multiple sclerosis that will be taking place on Oct. 30.

The park will host the fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with all-day entertainment featured starting at 10am.

Performing will be the band Forever Unknown, Patty Vellucci, The Teddy Larkin Trio, The Memory Laners, “Uncle Steve” Furbish, and Beat ConnXtionz Dance Company.

The coordinator for the event is Saugus’ own Dario Pizzano, a professional baseball player and a member of the Saugus Little League team that competed in the Little League World Series in 2003.

Dario has been actively involved in fundraising for MS4MS for the last two years. His mother, Traci, has suffered from multiple sclerosis for several years and Dario wanted to be part of helping raise money for research and perhaps someday find a cure.

The all-day event will have a fall theme with hayrides, pumpkins, corn on the cob, cider, cider donuts, a Halloween costume contest, and pony rides. There will also be a ceremony on the field featuring the 2003 Saugus Little League Team. Food, booths, an auction, a raffle, the famous Carpenito Real Estate Lottery Ticket House Raffle, a display of classic cars, and some surprises will round out the day.  The event will culminate with a softball game between the 2003 Saugus Little League team and a combined team of Saugus police and firefighters.

If you would like to help, make a donation to the raffle or auction, or need more information about the event, contact Bob Davis at 781-233-4555.

