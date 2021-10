Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. When I spoke with Wiki last week, he identified his new album Half God as the project that helped him rediscover his love for rap (that was surprising to hear, considering how much I enjoyed his previous LP Telephonebooth). This passion is fully unleashed on “Wik Da God,” and on the track Wiki is as hungry as a doberman on a diet. He glides over Navy Blue’s transcendent beat, a slice of sampled Northern Lights-coloured funk, and with free-association flare surveys his legacy: “Wik Da God, boiled down to what he did / Made him who he is / To his loyal subjects, call 'em his kids.” — JD.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO