NBA

Report: Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia, Sixers 'want him back on the court'

By Jordan Cohn
 10 days ago
It almost feels too surreal to say, but Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported earlier in the day that Simmons and agent Rich Paul had “progressed in talks” to bring the polarizing guard back to Philly, Simmons is back in Philadelphia and took a COVID-19 test. This does not mean a return is imminent, as Woj notes, but the team is “hopeful” they can begin the next steps of a return.

Just minutes before the news from Woj broke, fans at the Sixers’ preseason contest against the Nets were reportedly chanting “F--- Ben Simmons” throughout Wells Fargo Center (via Adam Aaronson). Needless to say, the fan reception will be interesting to see throughout the following days as this story develops.

Head coach Doc Rivers has emphasized that the team has wanted Simmons to return for his fifth season of action, though the bulk of speculation was that this wouldn't be the case, especially after a report that he "has no plans to wear an NBA uniform again until he is moved to a new team," per Woj in late September.

Simmons had been the main story of the offseason not only for the 76ers, but for many teams throughout the NBA. Check out 94WIP’s running tracker of every bit of important news from the start of all the drama until this latest report.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

