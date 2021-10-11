Professor Emeritus Hummel enters eternal rest
Dr. Horace D. Hummel, professor emeritus at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, entered eternal rest in Jesus Oct. 7 in Vista, Calif. He was 93 years old. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. PT Thursday, Oct. 14, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Escondido, Calif. The service also will be available via Zoom and YouTube. For Zoom connection information, contact Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 760-743-2478 or office@gdlutheran.org. A second service with internment will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Daykin, Neb., at a date yet to be determined.www.csl.edu
