Professor Emeritus Hummel enters eternal rest

Archie welcomed the return of General Manager of Middle West Spirits, Josh Daily aka. “The Professor” back to an “I’d Tap That” edition of the Joe Show Drive at 5. It had been a while since Middle West Spirits and OYO Vodka first made their inaugural appearance on the show, so Archie and Josh got to catching up over a couple of new drink concoctions, the Strawberry Basil Bonanza – a nice and sweet berry and herbal cocktail to serve over ice. And Siberia – a twist on a White Russian using OYO’s Barrel-aged honey vanilla vodka. Josh also wanted to let listeners know that Middle West Spirits Bourbon Cream will be readily available in stores soon. This is the distillery’s #1 seller and is highly sought after by many. So, look for it on store shelves in about a week . Middle West Spirits focuses on elevating the distinctive flavors of the Ohio River Valley and wants everyone who drinks their spirits to feel like they’re treating themselves, an everyday special occasion! Be sure to check them out at MiddleWestSpirits.com or stop by their Bottle Shop located at 1230 Courtland Avenue in Columbus, Wednesdays -Saturdays from noon to 6pm. Tours and the service bar will also be opening soon.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO