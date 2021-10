The Utah High School Cycling League inaugurated the new Manti mountain bike track on Saturday, October 9 with the final south region race of the biking season. Over 800 high school riders from Lehi to St. George participated in the races on the newly completed track. Many of Saturday’s participants helped in the creation of the track, logging over 3,000 volunteer hours through the summer. Despite the threat of rain, over 3,000 spectators braved the cool temperatures to view the races. At the conclusion of the day, many who rode and attended said it was their favorite track in the region, and hopes are that one to two races will be held there next year.

