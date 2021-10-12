CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montague, MA

Travelers change Columbus Day weekend plans to avoid heavy traffic

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jcdr_0cOJS0i900

(WWLP) – The Columbus Day holiday was a chance for many people to enjoy a long weekend away before the busy holiday season.

MassDOT issued a travel advisory due to an influx of drivers thinking alike. Some made last-minute revisions to their plans to avoid any headaches behind the wheel.

“So we were going to go to Salem but we decided that the traffic was going to be too crazy,” said Electra Nearey of Southampton. “So we decided to go to the Montague Book Mill!”

“We wanted to do something fun for the day,” added Nearey’s friend, Eli Schalet of Northampton. “Not worry about having to make reservations or be home by a certain time.”

Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls a main attraction on Columbus Day

Lily Stern of Westfield said her mother talked her out of traveling to Salem, “My mom said that her friend went and it took her 6 hours to get home.”

Besides the holiday weekend, the 125th Boston Marathon was also held on Columbus Day. But some people still braved the journey out to the Eastern part of the state despite worries of bumper-to-bumper- traffic. Susan Lynch and her family were traveling back home to New York from the Cape.

“Ugh, it was awful!” said Lynch. “It was stopped. Complete stopped. Three lanes totally stopped and this was way before Sturbridge so ugh!”

MassDOT also ended road work ahead of the busy weekend to help with the flow of traffic but will begin projects again Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

‘Bat Week’: DEC urges protection of bats during Halloween week

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Wildlife experts are urging outdoor recreationists to steer clear of bats this fall. In observance of International Bat Week, which begins on Sunday, October 24, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos urged adventurers to safeguard bats during the week of awareness. “Bat Week” aims to raise awareness […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Westfield, MA
City
Shelburne Falls, MA
City
Southampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Northampton, MA
City
Montague, MA
WWLP

WWLP

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy