Connecticut State

Flagship of CT, the Amistad, returns to home port in New Haven

By WTNH Staff
 10 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Flagship of Connecticut” has returned to the Canal Boat HOuse in New Haven Harbor.

The Amistad is back in its home port Monday morning for a week of community events and educational programs.

The executive director of the ship’s ownership group says she wants to use the floating classroom to broaden awareness in the community.

Conn. AG seeks permanent state custody of pit bulls seized from suspected dog fighting ring in Orange

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking permanent state custody of seven pit bulls seized earlier this month amid a police investigation into a suspected multistate dog fighting ring.  Connecticut State Police raided a home on Grassy Hill Road in Orange on Oct. 5, seizing seven pit bulls found in unsanitary cages in […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on Main Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday morning. Police said around 6:46 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1975 Main Street for the report of a car hitting a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man suffering from serious […]
