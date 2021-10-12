CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyberg: Indoor ‘megafarm’ to bring fresh produce to Connecticut urban centers

By Ann Nyberg
(WTNH) — Fresh food is best.

BrightFarms , an indoor farming company headquartered in New York, is working to bring fresh produce to Connecticut’s urban centers.

Abby Prior, chief commercial officer for BrightFarms, joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the company got started, their growing process and where you can find their products.

