Man arrested in Canal St. shooting released the next day

Shawn Breaux Jr. Photo credit getty

WWL TV reports the lone man arrested in relation to a shootout at Canal and Carondelet Saturday was reportedly released from jail Sunday on a $75,000 bond

Shawn Breaux Jr., 29, reportedly also has a record, having been arrested in relation to the murder of a Pat O’Brien’s bartender in 2010. Breaux was one of six charged in the 2010 killing and served most of his ten-year sentence after pleading guilty.

Saturday he was booked with being a felon with a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen gun, illegal possession of a machine gun, and aggravated flight from an officer. Three people were injured in the Friday night shootout.

NOPD said Monday that they believe at least three people were armed during the Monday shootout, but it’s unclear how many guns were fired.

The defense attorney representing Breaux did not respond to a WWL TV request for comment. Breaux is required to return to court on December 8th.