The following statement can be attributed to MEA President Paula Herbart regarding the strike underway by Kellogg workers in their effort to settle a fair contract:. “As an educator, I know a healthy breakfast is essential to student learning. And I know many breakfasts that fuel our students’ education are made right here in Michigan by Kellogg employees, who deserve fair wages and benefits in exchange for their dedicated service.

