CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palisades Park, NJ

Palisades Park over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel Kim, Rudy Monroy, Silvestre Ruiz, Jorvick Estrada and Edwar Alonzo each scored as Palisades Park won, 5-0, in an...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 7 Kearny over Hoboken - Boys soccer - Hudson semifinals

Alejandro Alvarado scored three goals as top-seeded Kearny, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over fifth-seeded Hoboken in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals in Kearny. Aiden Mansilla had two goals with an assist and Johan Baez added a goal and two assists for Kearny...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Monroe nips Metuchen in OT - GMC Tournament 1st rd.

Senior Jared Krasnove scored in overtime to help lead fourth-seeded Monroe past 13th-seeded Metuchen in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference tournament in Monroe Township. Monroe will now host fifth-seeded Edison in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday. Senior Pratham Mahesh got the assist on Krasnove’s 10th goal of...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saddle River, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
NJ.com

Hun tops Lawrence in Mercer County Tourney - Boys soccer recap

William Zeng, John Balian and Conor Frykholm all knocked in goals to help eighth-seeded Hun beat ninth-seeded Lawrence, 3-0 in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Hun (9-4) outshot Lawrence 15-8. Joaquin Pares, Osman Bayazitoglu and Massamiliano Verduci all assisted as well. Lawrence is now 8-7-1.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen over Bayonne - Girls soccer - Hudson County semifinals

Vivienne Calle scored two goals, lifting third-seeded North Bergen to a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Bayonne in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals in Bayonne. Marlene Segarra and Tatiana Nunez had assists for North Bergen (11-3), which has won five games in a row. Douua Belfka made 10 saves and Xenia Benitez had one as North Bergen successfully avenged two regular season losses to Bayonne.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Saddle River Day#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Pennington tops West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Mercer County Tournament 1st rd.

Sophomore Morgan Kotch registered a hat trick and junior Leah Reichert added two goals as top-seeded Pennington overpowered 16th-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7-0 in the first round of the Mercer County tournament in Pennington. Pennington will next host either eighth-seeded Allentown or ninth-seeded Robbinsville in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Westfield over Union - Boys soccer recap

Matias Arbelaez’s goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference as Westfield, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union, 1-0, in Westfield. Alfonso Ferrara assisted on the goal for Westfield (10-3-1) and Ryan Friedberg made four saves to earn the shutout. Jake Sa stopped 10 shots...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Rodriguez leads Manville past East Brunswick Tech

Sophomore Ian Rodriguez registered a hat trick to help lift Manville past East Brunswick Tech 5-2 in East Brunswick for their third straight win. Senior Justin Bamgboye and sophomore Matthew Salazar-Rojas each added a goal for Manville (11-5) while freshman Steve Murillo added an assist. Junior keeper Jeremy Campos recorded six saves.
MANVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Edison over Calvary Christian - Boys soccer - GMC Tournament first round

Jon Antonio’s two goals and an assist helped power fifth-seeded Edison to a 5-0 victory over 12th-seeded Calvary Christian in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Edison. Talha Malik, Jayvin Balbuena and Sudays Ahmed each scored a goal for Edison (12-3-1), which plays fourth-seeded Monroe in...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny girls soccer ready to remind everyone who runs Hudson County

If anyone forgot the last few months, Hudson County belongs to Kearny. The Kardinals decided to take on an independent schedule this year and only played two Hudson County teams in the regular season, besting both Bayonne and North Bergen. Now that the county tournament has started up though, Kearny is ready to remind everyone who’s boss.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Ewing- Girls soccer recap- Mercer County 1st round

Sophia Lis scored twice with four assists to help third-seeded Princeton earn a 7-0 win over 14th-seeded Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Casey Serxner had a hat trick and an assist for Princeton (14-1), which will face the winner between sixth-seed Hun and 11th-seed Hightstown in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Holly Howes netted two goals in the win.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Hightstown - Girls soccer - Mercer County first round

Sixth-seeded Hun held off 11th-seeded Hightstown, 3-2, in overtime, in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Olivia D’Aulerio, Riley Hayes and Neve Palmeri each scored a goal for Hun (9-2-1), which plays third-seeded Princeton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Angelina Benitez and Charlotte Garcia scored a...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Seneca shuts out Winslow - Field hockey recap

Sophia Abate posted two goals and one assist as Seneca, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Winslow, 8-0 in Atco. Sophia Abate posted two goals to complement an assist. Jessie Goldman had a goal and assist for Seneca (12-5-1). Kylee Donegan, Kyleigh Welusz and Alyssa Holtz all added...
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
162K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy