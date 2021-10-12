Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old girl in the Bronx

SCHUYLERVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged after attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo grabbed the little girl, who was walking with her grandmother, at the intersection of Baisley Avenue and East Tremont Avenue near a BP gas station around 1:20 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the heart stopping, attempted kidnapping as eyewitnesses watched in horror.

"All of a sudden this man just picked up the little girl, wrapped her in a blanket and started running with her," gas station worker Fermin Bracero said. "He didn't get far because a lot of people tried to grab him."

Thanks to good Samaritans who intervened, the suspect's act was thwarted.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News the man quickly let go of the girl, returned to his scooter which he left across the street, then stared at everyone as they called the police.

Bracero was working at the BP gas station at the time -- sweeping when the crime unfolded before him.

"The grandmother was hysterical. Hysterical. Screaming," he said. "People going crazy out here."

Salcedo was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

As he was led out of the 45th precinct in the Bronx Monday night, he smiled.

