Bronx, NY

Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old girl in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
 10 days ago

SCHUYLERVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged after attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo grabbed the little girl, who was walking with her grandmother, at the intersection of Baisley Avenue and East Tremont Avenue near a BP gas station around 1:20 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the heart stopping, attempted kidnapping as eyewitnesses watched in horror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQ6vo_0cOJPM9V00

"All of a sudden this man just picked up the little girl, wrapped her in a blanket and started running with her," gas station worker Fermin Bracero said. "He didn't get far because a lot of people tried to grab him."

Thanks to good Samaritans who intervened, the suspect's act was thwarted.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News the man quickly let go of the girl, returned to his scooter which he left across the street, then stared at everyone as they called the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPPdR_0cOJPM9V00

Bracero was working at the BP gas station at the time -- sweeping when the crime unfolded before him.

"The grandmother was hysterical. Hysterical. Screaming," he said. "People going crazy out here."

Salcedo was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

As he was led out of the 45th precinct in the Bronx Monday night, he smiled.

Comments / 69

Olivia Thomas
10d ago

Everybody doesn't have a mental illness like the media may want us to believe.. Some people are just EVIL and always have been, we need to start killing people who push women down subway stairs, attack people for no reason with a Machete or hammer and abuse or kill kids.. We stand up for men fuking each other in the assssssss against the law of A God we claim to serve. But justify killing unarmed children of God because they run from the white cop, That shouldn't be a death sentence our God doesn't immediately kill us if we don't obey him, or nobody would be left on earth.

Reply(1)
15
Dawn Francis
10d ago

I'm glad that he's caught. That's what mental illness is doing to people. That little girl and her family will never be the same.

Reply(1)
12
Marlene Brown
10d ago

I shudder to think what would have happened to that poor baby..Thank God people were there to help!!!

Reply
19
 

Santiago Salcedo
