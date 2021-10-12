CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

Pandemic economy supply-chain challenges affect local small business

By Steven Cohen
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhnHh_0cOJPHjs00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We’re hearing about it more and more: how market disruptions during the pandemic have crippled the supply chain. It’s a worldwide problem, but even small businesses in places like Hagerstown have to adapt.

Farmers are used to getting too much or too little rain. For a Hagerstown small business, abnormal is normal.
After running a family printing business for 50 years, Sam Wright shows up for work every day expecting the unexpected. So word of shipping logjams, worker shortages and rising prices for such basic raw materials as paper doesn’t throw Sam into a state of panic.

What’s the issue with the supply chain?

“There’s never a perfect mix in business of the right amount of staff, business and resources,” said Wright. “There’s always something a little out of balance.”

In the printing business, you really can’t have a product without paper! Restaurants need to print menus. Brides need to mail out wedding invitations. No need to freak out, says Wright. To run a successful business, he says, always anticipate that hard-thrown curve.

“It’s not just a matter of paper sitting out in the Atlantic Ocean somewhere,” Wright said. “It may sitting up in the warehouse up in Mechanicsville but they don’t have a driver available to make that route that day.”

Yes, paper pricing has shot straight up and the supply chain snafus aren’t helping any. The Pulp and Paper products council says uncoated sheet paper — the kind used in basic office copiers — is up more than $1,000 a ton. As for premium paper products like wedding invitations? The market adapts, says Wright.

“Even wedding invitations, there’s a lot more of those that went out on high-end papers,” Wright explained. “Now we have social media. A lot of that material is just shared on social media.”

Analysts say the supply-chain logjams have created the tightest paper products market in 20 years. But as Sam Wright has done all these years, he’ll just adapt. For a business owner like Wright, the key is to find opportunity in these challenges.

That express-delivered box to your door has gone up in price as the growing demand for online orders has driven up the price of packaging paper.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

FPD create Nighttime Economy Task force

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After receiving numerous complaints regarding nighttime establishments in Frederick Maryland, The Frederick police department has created a Nighttime Economy Taskforce.  According to Frederick police, over the past few months, residents have voiced their concerns regarding increased noise, liquor and code violations, along with criminal acts involving bars, stores and restaurants. To […]
WDVM 25

Washington County’s Paul Frey goes pink

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There are many ways to bring awareness to breast cancer, but Paul Frey, President of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, did it a little bit differently by going all out in pink. ”I don’t dress like this every day. It is in honor of ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Health
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Business
WDVM 25

Health care workers talk about disparities faced during COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It’s been almost two years since the world has been affected by COVID-19.Many people losing their jobs, countries shutting down, and healthcare care workers are overworked. At Meritus Healthcare Center, they say the pandemic has shined a light on health care disparities. “I think the most common example is vaccinations when vaccinations […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

1K+
Followers
615
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy