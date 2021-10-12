Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .Heavy rainfall from localized thunderstorms has caused a quick rise in the Rio Grande and will crest shortly before falling quickly overnight. The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Warning for the Rio Grande at Boquillas. * From this evening to just after midnight tonight. * At 10:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet (5.2 meters). * Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters). * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet (5.2 meters). * Forecast...The river is expected to crest shortly and fall quickly overnight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the pumps. * Impact...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage. Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel to remove the pumps. * Impact...At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Water pumps submerge. * Flood History...No available flood history. Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 4am 10am 4pm 10pm Rio Grande Boquillas 13.0 16.9 Thu 10pm 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 4am 10am 4pm 10pm Rio Grande Boquillas 4.0 5.1 Thu 10pm 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7

