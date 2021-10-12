Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 23:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cayuga FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR CAYUGA COUNTY At 1127 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavier rain has moved on, but a narrow stripe of between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen from King Ferry to Venice Center, Edgewater, and Niles. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Genoa, Ledyard, Moravia, Niles, Cascade, Montville, Venice Center, Kelloggsville, King Ferry, Sherwood, East Venice, Edgewater, Fillmore Glen State Park, East Genoa and New Hope. Minor flooding will occur, especially roads where leaves clog gutters. Creeks will experience quick rises, with Decker Creek and Salmon Creek particularly vulnerable.
