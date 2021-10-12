CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV officials at odds over ticket reciprocity agreement

By Lex Juarez
 10 days ago
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia officials are at odds with their counterparts in Maryland and Virginia over traffic violation enforcement and consequences.

As part of a September 2020 law, Mayor Muriel Bowser is required to come to a reciprocal agreement with “states or other jurisdictions that provide for the suspension of vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses for vehicles registered in the state or jurisdiction that accrue non-moving violation fines or automatic traffic enforcement fines in the District of Columbia.”

According to a letter Mayor Bowser sent the council, the Governors declined to enter an agreement because they said the terms would negatively impact customer service at their respective Department of Motor Vehicles.

The District government is now working on other ways to get outstanding tickets resolved, such as the current Ticket Amnesty Program, which has settled $44 million worth of tickets since June 1, 2021. According to Mayor Bowser’s letter, over 50 percent of revenues collected came from Maryland and Virginia drivers.

The mayor will continue having meetings with the governors beginning in October and will have an updated report for the Council in March of 2022.

