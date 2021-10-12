Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Childersburg, Lincoln, Munford, Waldo, Alpine, Winterboro, Talladega Superspeedway, Logan Martin Lake, Grant Town, Howells Cove, Jackson Shoals, Ironaton, Chandler Springs, Camp Mac and Jenifer.
Comments / 0