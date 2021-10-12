Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-22 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area and Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island, including Coffman Cove, Point Baker, Port Alexander, and possibly Sitka. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak winds will likely occur around early to mid morning as the approaching low will be passing nearest to the area.

