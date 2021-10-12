CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys...

alerts.weather.gov

