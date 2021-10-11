MCTV Newscast: 10-11

In this Monday edition of the MCTV Weekday Update, anchors Craig Douglass and Parker Gainey are in studio with the latest news, information and events happening around campus. First, after a full schedule of events, Homecoming Week 2021 officially wrapped up over the weekend. MCTV’s Patricia Perry has the sights and sounds of the final night of Texas Tech traditions. Also, after a busy weekend of Homecoming activities, Texas Tech held a follow-up event today giving future Red Raiders the chance to experience all the campus has to offer. We’ll have a look at Texas Tech Preview 2021. And Red Raider Football, Soccer and Volleyball were all in action last week at home against Big 12 competition. MCTV’s Malone Graham has a wrap up on all the games along with a look at what’s next for Tech Athletics in Sports. All this and more in today’s newscast!