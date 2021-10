Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson may not play next Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carson sat in Thursday's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a neck injury, and as was originally warned, it could be a multi-week ailment. It's still very early, but head coach Pete Carroll said, "“I don’t know [if Carson will play next week]. This is a day-to-day thing with Chris. We have to see how he responds. The short week did not help him at all.” Should the starting rusher have to miss another game, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer would be the candidates to lead the backfield behind new quarterback Geno Smith. Keep an eye on Carson's status during practice next week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO