CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Late Night Hosts Laugh At Idaho’s Expense In Little-McGeachin Debacle

By Moug
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know it's big when it makes CNN & Fox News, it's HUGE when it makes the late night monologues. Thanks, Little & McGeachin for making us proud!. Idaho's been in the news quite a bit lately, mostly due to Covid related issues. This time, our beloved Governor Little and Lt. Governor McGeachin are like Idaho's divorced parents, with one trying to be the cool one, and one trying to be responsible... You decide which is which. The point here is, the world is noticing! Janice McGeachin started taking control and making executive orders as soon as Brad Little left the state for Texas. Now, he immediately reversed all of the actions that she took, and I won't get into all that in this particular article, just know they were covid-19 & vaccine related and a few other items. Anyway, Stephen Colbert had plenty to say about it, and it also made it to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver!

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Morgan Romero Returns to KTVB

The Boise television market has been used as a farm system for developing television talent. We see these young reporters who report on our community for a few years and then move to larger markets. Boise reporters have gone from Boise to New York City, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and other bigger markets.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The World’s Coolest Bed & Breakfast Is Right Here In Idaho

Two-way mirrors, secret rooms behind bookshelves, lava hot springs and more... Just a four hour drive from Boise!. This is pretty cool! If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, you should check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, about four hours away from the Treasure Valley. I first found out about Lions Gate Manor by seeing these cool photos on Instagram.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Is The 51st Safest State To Live In During The Pandemic

A brand new study shows Idaho is the least safe state to live in during the Covid-19 pandemic, but you might be surprised as to why... The entire country has been put through the ringer over the past year and a half and I suppose it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on, it's stressful. Whether you're actively taking steps to avoid catching the deadly virus or you think the whole things a hoax, one thing we can all agree on, is that it's been a stressful time for certain. Wallethub released a brand new study ranking Idaho 51st in Covid Safety, and the factors may or may not be surprising to you... The title of "safest state" goes to our friends in Connecticut, with a safety score of 92.44 out of 100. Here in Idaho, our score is just 5.34.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

25 Boise Attractions That Are Essential to Visit At Least Once

Do you break out into a cold sweat when you have friends or family visiting from out of town and they ask you "What should I do while we're in Boise?" Living here, you know there are endless possibilities for fun things to do but when you're put on the spot like that you freeze. You're so used to your routine of get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, try to decompress, go to sleep, get up and do it all over again that some of the fun things Boise has to offer isn't in the forefront of your mind. Often, you don't think about those things until you can exhale long enough to plan some family fun on the weekend.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Rich People Might Be Buying Vacation Homes in This Idaho Town

Watch out, Coeur d'Alene... they're coming for you!. OK, can we talk about our childhoods for a second here? I think that when we were kids, we all believed there was something that made someone rich. Well, aside from a ton of money. There were certain items they owned, features in their homes or even vacations they took that instantly made them rich in your eyes.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
John Oliver
104.3 WOW Country

Five Unspoken Driving Rules That Every Idahoan Needs to Read

Spend any time on the streets here in the Treasure Valley--especially if you've lived or driven elsewhere in the United States, and you will quickly realize that we live at a different pace around here. That's all great until you experience some road rage. A recent post in a local driving forum shared FIVE rules that according to them, "everyone driving I-84 between Nampa and Boise should abide by"
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

We Want to Sincerely THANK ALL Nurses on Emergency Nurses Day!

My son's father works in the Emergency Room and has for years and years. Even before the pandemic struck the Emergency Room was a crazy place to work. The stories and struggles I have herd are unreal. Yet for these often overlooked workforce the drama, the trauma and the stress is all too real. The Emergency Room never has a dull day, never. They have to be ready for anything, everything and every kind of person. I consider myself to be a kind and empathetic person but I could not do this job and I am impressed with those who can.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why Idaho Should Host A Non-Violent Squid Game

The most watched Netflix show right now is Squid Game. If you don't know what that is, you don't understand 90% of the memes circulating the web right now. Also, you're missing out on a quality series. The premise of the show: "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake." (IMDb)
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

4 Times Idaho Comedian Ryan Hamilton Delivered Belly Laughs

Lately it feels like Idaho has been the butt of a lot of jokes in the media and in late night television. And comment sections everywhere have a lot of Idahoans getting defensive. But Ryan Hamilton is a comedian from Idaho who proves that not only can we laugh at ourselves, but we can be damn funny in our own right. Here is a compilation of his best stand-up moments.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Cnn Fox News#Little Mcgeachin#Covid#Ktvb Channel 7
104.3 WOW Country

Friday is Another IRS Pay Day for Thousands of Idahoans

Money could hit your bank account Friday and you don't have to do anything. In fact, this will be the fourth time it's happened in 2020, and you have your kids to thank. Don't you love it when you log into your bank account and the balance is higher than you thought it was going to be? It will happen again on Friday, October 15th.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The Best Drinking Water is From Idaho

We can all agree by now that not all water tastes the same. For example, Dasani tastes gross. That's just my opinion but compare Dasani to literally any other brand and you'll notice that there's a more "mineral" taste to it. There are legit reasons why not all water tastes...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho is No Longer The Top Hunting State, but Females Are Picking Up Hunting More and More

I grew up in a hunting household in Tucson. My dad and his hunting buddy Don would wait to see if they got certain hunting lotteries for certain game. They always looked forward to their hunting adventures and we looked forward to some yummy meat coming home. My dad even got into a crossbow phase where for a couple of years they only hunted with crossbows. I remember trying to pull it back one time and not even being able to get the bow set. Over the years my dad started going less and less, first it was maybe every other year, then just once in awhile. Now it has been years and years since my dad went hunting.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Woman’s Shocking Shower Photo Reveals Danger In Boise’s North End

It's October in Boise. That means that we all flock to haunted attractions like Haunted World. We go to the Spectrum to see scary movies. We go to the Old Idaho Penitentiary in hopes of encountering a ghost. During "spooky season," we like to be scared, but we like our scary in controlled environments. When you visit scary stuff, it's fun. When it visits you, it's not.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Did You Steal This Random Item From Cowgirls in Kuna? [Video]

Spend any time in the Treasure Valley and you'll know all about Cowgirls in Kuna. The infamous country bar has been out in Kuna for years and where else in the world would such a specialized, great time thrive the way that it does, than here in Idaho. Long before I was even old enough to drink, I knew that Cowgirls was a place to have a great time and of course as the years have gone on, that "perception" has become a reality.
KUNA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Ultimate Guide to Date Night in Boise

Every once in a while you and your partner deserve to have a fancy night on the town together. You don't have to go far to feel like you're on an indulging vacation for two. There's plenty to do in Boise to ensure you have the most romantic and perfect date night.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy