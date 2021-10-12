“The King’s Affection” Premieres To Strong Ratings As “Lovers Of The Red Sky” Continues No. 1 Streak

Whoever in the plot department thought it was a good idea to put Ha Ram in a jail for the entirety of two full episodes and separated from Chun Gi deserves a spanking. They are the only interesting aspect of Lovers the Red Sky and without them together the entire drama devolves into (1) Chun Gi must restore the royal painting! and (2) HOMG the Demon (Mawang) is inside Ha Ram whatever that means for the various folks. There is nothing else going on, whether from Chun Gi growing as a painter organically or Ha Ram moving his revenge forward, though I guess what the drama will do is have it all dovetail in the end when Chun Gi is good enough to restore the painting and in getting rid of the Demon then Ha Ram also will get his revenge as a by product. It’s pretty lazy writing but the pretty is still enough to keep me interested. There was a good scene when Chun Gi and Ha Ram touched hands and got transported to the spirit realm and encountered the Demon together. I wish the Demon was scarier but he just seems douchey and all he does is yell “my eyes” and try to grab Chun Gi’s eyes, over and over. That’s the problem with the wafer thin plot now of this drama, it’s just the same main problem getting repackaged in different scenes without anything new in recent episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO