CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“The King’s Affection” Premieres To Strong Ratings As “Lovers Of The Red Sky” Continues No. 1 Streak

By S. Nam
Soompi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBS 2TV’s “The King’s Affection” is off to a great start!. According to Nielsen Korea, the October 11 premiere of “The King’s Affection” recorded average nationwide viewership ratings of 6.2 percent. This is similar to the score the drama’s predecessor “Police University” achieved...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Watch: “Lovers Of The Red Sky” Cast Tries To Keep Cool With Fans And Jokes While Filming Serious Scenes

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” released a new behind-the-scenes video of the actors hard at work!. The clip begins with Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop shooting an important scene where his character Ha Ram tells her character Hong Chun Gi the truth about the ring he gave her. During break, they attempt to cool down with ice bags and fans. It must be really hot because neither speak as they try to chase away the summer heat. The crew members start fanning them with panels, and Ahn Hyo Seop comments, “The wind is blowing.” Kim Yoo Jung glances between the two staff members and jokes, “You two are fanning each other, right?”
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“The King’s Affection” Shares New Sneak Peek Of SF9’s Rowoon And Park Eun Bin’s Chemistry

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The King’s Affection” has shared a new glimpse of the chemistry between its leads!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin will star in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon will star as male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, PREVIEW: Will Kim Yoo Jung Continue Painting The Late King's Portrait? Ahn Hyo Seop, Gong Myung Discover The Demon Is Inside The Blind Astronomer

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky seems to be on a steady note while dominating the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots. The series recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 8.5% on its episode 10 which was a slight downfall from episode 9’s 9.6% ratings.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

3 Key Points To Anticipate In Upcoming Premiere Of “The King’s Affection”

The premiere of new KBS drama “The King’s Affection” is only hours away!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin will star in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon will star as male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#Affection#Police University#Sbs
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: The King’s Affection, Reflection of You, My Name

After a brief respite from our fall premieres, there are three new shows on the way, each offering something quite different. We have Netflix’s next original (sure to get extra buzz after Squid Game, right?), our latest romance and gender-bending sageuk, and some nice juicy melo to top it off.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

KBS Sageuk Drama The King’s Affection Premieres to 6.2% Ratings in Episode 1 with full Childhood Portion

This Monday I was so busy I barely had time to stop for a drink of water so I’ll preface this by saying I haven’t had the time to check out the premiere of new KBS Mon-Tues romance sageuk The King’s Affection (Yeonmo). This one crept up on me, I was following all the promos and previews closely but totally slipped that it was premiering today. Feels like October just started but it’s eleven days in already. The first episode got an okay 6.2% ratings but the narrative was solely on the childhood portion, the boy-girl twin royal children and of course the obligatory meet cute between the OTP. I think the drama will need the adults to show up to really gauge the general ratings range but it is competing with the second half of SBS romance fantasy sageuk Lovers of the Red Sky so those two may end up cannibalizing the general youth romance sageuk audience.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Is Desperate To Deliver A Message To Ahn Hyo Seop In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Episodes 11-12 Ratings Stay at 8.8% as the Plot Also Stagnates While the OTP is Kept Apart

Whoever in the plot department thought it was a good idea to put Ha Ram in a jail for the entirety of two full episodes and separated from Chun Gi deserves a spanking. They are the only interesting aspect of Lovers the Red Sky and without them together the entire drama devolves into (1) Chun Gi must restore the royal painting! and (2) HOMG the Demon (Mawang) is inside Ha Ram whatever that means for the various folks. There is nothing else going on, whether from Chun Gi growing as a painter organically or Ha Ram moving his revenge forward, though I guess what the drama will do is have it all dovetail in the end when Chun Gi is good enough to restore the painting and in getting rid of the Demon then Ha Ram also will get his revenge as a by product. It’s pretty lazy writing but the pretty is still enough to keep me interested. There was a good scene when Chun Gi and Ha Ram touched hands and got transported to the spirit realm and encountered the Demon together. I wish the Demon was scarier but he just seems douchey and all he does is yell “my eyes” and try to grab Chun Gi’s eyes, over and over. That’s the problem with the wafer thin plot now of this drama, it’s just the same main problem getting repackaged in different scenes without anything new in recent episodes.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Makes Kwak Si Yang An Unexpected Offer In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Get ready for a tense face-off in the next episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
Soompi

SF9’s Rowoon And Park Eun Bin Have A Series Of Fated Encounters In “The King’s Affection”

KBS’s “The King’s Affection” has released new stills of Park Eun Bin and Rowoon ahead of the upcoming episode!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” tells the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon stars as Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Secretly Sneaks Out To Meet Kim Yoo Jung In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared a glimpse of a secret encounter between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop, Gong Myung, And Kwak Si Yang Begin The Sealing Ritual In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon’s Intriguing Relationship Is Full Of Ups And Downs In “Secret Royal Inspector Joy”

TvN’s upcoming drama released new stills of 2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon!. “Secret Royal Inspector Joy” is a new historical comedy drama starring Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a royal secret inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon will star as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.
WORLD
Soompi

IU’s “Strawberry Moon” Dominates Major Domestic Charts

IU’s newest single “Strawberry Moon” is a chart-topping hit!. Following its release on October 19 at midnight KST, “Strawberry Moon” immediately went on to top the major domestic music charts. As of 5:30 p.m. KST, the song continues to reign at the top of Melon’s 24Hits and daily charts, Genie’s realtime chart, FLO’s 24Hours chart, and Bugs’ daily and realtime charts.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Jung In Sun Explodes At The Rude Behavior Of A Popular Idol Group In New Drama Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Let Me Be Your Knight” has released a new teaser!. “Let Me Be Your Knight” is a romance drama about a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who ends up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member. Jung In Sun stars as In Yoon Joo, the woman pretending to be a doctor, while the LUNA members are played by U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, Jang Dong Joo, Yoon Ji Sung, NU’EST’s JR, and AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: 2PM’s Taecyeon Desperately Needs Kim Hye Yoon As A Partner In Hilarious Teasers For “Secret Royal Inspector Joy”

TvN has shared new character teasers for its upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector Joy”!. “Secret Royal Inspector Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a royal secret inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon will star as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy