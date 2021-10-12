Mount St. Dominic over Paramus Catholic- Girls soccer recap

Drew Elliott had a hat trick as Bernards, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Delaware Valley 7-1 on Thursday in Bernards. The hat trick was the fifth of the season for Elliott, a senior. JJ Zaun, Carlos Thompson, Dane Costabile and James Kolvites each added a goal for Bernards (13-1), which has won eight in a row and will host Montgomery in the semifinals of the Somerset County Tournament on Saturday.

BERNARDS, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO