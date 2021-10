Marvel Studios' Eternals will introduce a dozen new heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one time, as a race of ancient beings charged with protecting mankind steps out into the spotlight after years of hiding. While these characters have been around for all of the events of the MCU to this point, they've stayed out of the way, which means they likely haven't had many run-ins with the franchise's other heroes. That's sure to change at some point. At least some of the Eternals will pop up in other MCU movies and shows for more adventures, and one of the film's main stars has an idea about who she's like her character to meet.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO