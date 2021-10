You’d think that record-low car production output since World War II would be bad for business, but many dealers are benefiting from the bottlenecked supply chain. Rick Ricart, president of Ricart Automotive Group in Columbus, OH, told Morning Brew that a recent sale that would have taken four hours to make before the chip shortage was closed in 52 minutes. Customers no longer wait for a model with an additional feature to come along, because no one knows for sure when that will be.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO