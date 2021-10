WASHINGTON (CBS) – Federal regulators have voted to allow the mixing of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration also cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they initially received, the FDA said. Up until now, people who got the Pfizer vaccine were the only ones able to get a booster. Last week, a panel of FDA outside advisers voted to endorse the third doses of the Moderna and second doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The approval comes as the CDC’s Advisory...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO