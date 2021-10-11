CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hundreds join Women’s March at Nebraska State Capitol to defend reproductive rights

By Chin Tung Tan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Women’s March organized a rally to defend women’s reproductive rights on Oct. 2 at the north side of Nebraska State Capitol. The march was hosted in response to the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to allow a sweeping law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to go into effect on Sept. 1. This makes Texas one of the strictest states in terms of access to abortion services.

NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA

