Hundreds join Women’s March at Nebraska State Capitol to defend reproductive rights
Lincoln Women’s March organized a rally to defend women’s reproductive rights on Oct. 2 at the north side of Nebraska State Capitol. The march was hosted in response to the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to allow a sweeping law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to go into effect on Sept. 1. This makes Texas one of the strictest states in terms of access to abortion services.nebraskanewsservice.net
