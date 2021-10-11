For Fall, It’s Game On
Let’s celebrate the return of what we have really missed: dressing up, going to the office, strolling the streets, and dining out. Fall is on and as is our great re-emergence. We’ve celebrated the return of the US Open, the Met Gala, Broadway, and Fashion Week. It’s the chance to appear in person again. While working from home and laying low has had its perks, who isn’t excited by the chance of a fresh start and a new wardrobe? So, let’s do it in style. Event season is ramping up and roaring 20s glamour is having a comeback. Everyone wants to be out and about.ryerecord.com
Comments / 0