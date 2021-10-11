For Fall, It’s Game On

No, I really can't believe we're already in the middle of October. That's probably because it's taken a bit longer than usual for the temperature to drop and the chilly weather we're dreaming of to begin. But now that it's finally cool enough to bring out the sweaters, jackets, and boots, I can start to think about my real fall weekend wardrobe instead of the transitional mix I've been relying on these past few weeks. Whether you have your schedule packed with plans or are taking the more easygoing route, I've found plenty of off-duty inspiration for you to re-create on the next few weekends. Activities like crisp autumnal walks and pumpkin picking call for comfortable layers as the perfect choice to embrace the season in style.

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO