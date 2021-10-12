21-Year-Old Mother Allegedly Stabs Her Baby In Front of Police Officer
Police charged Cierra Dyer, of Greenville, North Carolina, with attempted murder and felony child...www.newsweek.com
Police charged Cierra Dyer, of Greenville, North Carolina, with attempted murder and felony child...www.newsweek.com
that poor baby. the one person she thought she could count on does this to her??? breaks my heart. im glad baby is ok but mom needs to learn a few things the hard way
Hope this woman never has an opportunity to this child again ever
Smh... stab a child multiple times in da back yes God was watching over that child. The mom needs help really bad and needs to be lock up for a very long time. When that child grown up depending on how deep it was it might still be there. That is gonna hate her for a life time an she probably would want revenge on her mom.
Comments / 55