CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

21-Year-Old Mother Allegedly Stabs Her Baby In Front of Police Officer

By Andre J. Ellington
Newsweek
Newsweek
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police charged Cierra Dyer, of Greenville, North Carolina, with attempted murder and felony child...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 55

Lisa Katinas Evans
9d ago

that poor baby. the one person she thought she could count on does this to her??? breaks my heart. im glad baby is ok but mom needs to learn a few things the hard way

Reply
13
Angie Wilson
10d ago

Hope this woman never has an opportunity to this child again ever

Reply
32
Shaunika Bell
9d ago

Smh... stab a child multiple times in da back yes God was watching over that child. The mom needs help really bad and needs to be lock up for a very long time. When that child grown up depending on how deep it was it might still be there. That is gonna hate her for a life time an she probably would want revenge on her mom.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stabs#Child Abuse#Real Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
607K+
Followers
65K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy