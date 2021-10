The fall season in Nevada brings cooler weather and changing scenery, but it also marks the arrival of the spooky season. Thanks to the existence of Halloween, seeking out frights has become an iconic fall pastime! If you’re the type of person that absolutely loves exploring allegedly haunted and spooky places, then you’ll most definitely want to take on this road trip this season. The five-hour trip stops by some of Nevada’s most haunted spots. Attempt to cram them all in one day or space out your spooky adventure over a weekend. Here’s the Google Map so you can adjust the itinerary to your liking.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO