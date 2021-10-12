CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Devils' Miles Wood: Lands on IR

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Wood (lower body) was shifted to injured reserve Monday. Wood...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Introducing three potential replacement head coaches

With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Wood
CBS Sports

Devils' Frederik Gauthier: Lands on waivers

Gauthier was waived by the Devils on Sunday, per CBS Sports. Gauthier spent most of last season with AHL Tucson, scoring seven points in 18 appearances. He was held scoreless in two games with the Coyotes. The 26-year-old will provide some veteran organizational depth with his 170 career NHL games played.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bears' Germain Ifedi: Lands on IR

The Bears placed Ifedi (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports. Ifedi hurt his knee during Sunday's contest against the Raiders and was unable to return. The 27-year-old offensive lineman will be sidelined for at least three weeks with the move to IR, but Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago relays that the knee issue won't end Ifedi's season. Elijah Wilkinson came off the bench to replace Ifedi on Sunday and is projected to start at right tackle beginning with the Bears' Week 6 matchup with the Packers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Devils' A.J. Greer: Waived by Devils

Greer was placed on waivers by the Devils on Thursday. Greer combined to score 16 points in 26 games with AHL Bridgeport and AHL Binghamton last season. He was held scoreless in his lone NHL appearance. The 24-year-old should spend most of his time in the minors again this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Lands on long-term IR

Hayes (abdomen), as expected, was officially designated for long-term injured reserve Wednesday. Considering Hayes is not expected back until early November, at the earliest, his placement on LTIR should have been expected by fantasy players. Once given the all-clear, Hayes figures to take on the second-line center role over Derick Brassard.
HOCKEY
ClutchPoints

Green Bay secondary suffers blow with Jaire Alexander landing on IR

There’s a good chance that Jaire Alexander takes the field for the Green Bay Packers again this season. Unfortunately for coach Matt LaFleur and company, that sense of optimism won’t help the Packers as their top cornerback is sidelined for the next few weeks. Green Bay on Saturday morning officially...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: Lands on IR

Chicago placed Montgomery (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Montgomery will be sidelined for at least three games due to the sprained left knee after being placed on IR, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relaying that the Bears are eyeing a 3-to-5-week window for the running back's return. Damien Williams is poised to head Chicago's backfield for the time being, with rookie sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert also a candidate to see his role grow in the coming weeks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Lands on IR-NR

Samuelsson (lower body) was designated as an injured non-roster player Tuesday, PuckPedia reports. Samuelsson is still considered week-to-week with the lower-body injury he suffered in a Prospects Challenge game versus New Jersey in late September. Once cleared to play, the 2018 second-round pick will likely be assigned to AHL Rochester.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trae Waynes: Lands on IR

Waynes (hamstring) was put on injured reserve Tuesday. The cornerback suffered the injury Sunday versus the Packers and will miss a minimum of three weeks. Waynes signed a three-year deal with the Bengals in March 2020 but sat out last season and has been limited to two games this season due to injuries.
NFL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Lands on IR

Boeser (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. Boeser will be eligible to return for Wednesday's game in Edmonton but he hasn't been cleared to play yet. The 24-year-old racked up 23 goals and 49 points in 56 games last season and it would be a major blow to the Canucks' offense if he misses any time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jani Hakanpaa: Lands on IR

Hakanpaa (finger) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Hakanpaa broke his finger during camp and was originally expected to be ready for the season opener against the Rangers. He appeared in 57 games with Anaheim and Carolina, scoring four points and a plus-4 rating in the process. It's unclear when the 29-year-old will be back in action.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Wild's Matthew Boldy: Lands on non-roster IR

Boldy (ankle) was placed on non-roster injured reserve by Minnesota on Tuesday. Considering Boldy is not expected back until mid-November, his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. While the 20-year-old winger will likely have to spend some rehab time in the minors, he could break into the NHL this season and, at a minimum, make his debut for the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Browns' Andy Janovich: Lands on IR

The Browns placed Janovich (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday. Janovich was one of three players that the Browns placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 28-year-old tight end appeared in all five games for Cleveland this year and recorded one rushing touchdown and caught a two-point conversion. He will be sidelined for at least three weeks, but he may miss even more time. The Browns signed Johnny Stanton from their practice squad to their active roster to replace Janovich.
NFL
National football post

Ravens activate WR Miles Boykin from IR

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin was activated from injured reserve in advance of Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Boykin, 24, has not played this season because of a hamstring injury that occurred early in training camp. In two seasons, the former third-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, has 32 receptions and 464 yards with seven touchdowns in 32 games (24 starts).
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' D'Ante Smith: Lands on IR

Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Smith recently sustained a torn meniscus and will miss extended time as a result. The Bengals will be shorthanded on the offensive line in Week 6 if Jackson Carman (undisclosed) is ruled out.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ezekiel Turner: Lands on IR

The Cardinals placed Turner (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports. Turner suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the 49ers, and he will be sidelined for at least three weeks with the move to injured reserve. The 25-year-old's absence shouldn't affect the defensive rotations, but he was a key piece for the majority of Arizona's special teams units.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy