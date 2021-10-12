Devils' Miles Wood: Lands on IR

The Bears placed Ifedi (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports. Ifedi hurt his knee during Sunday's contest against the Raiders and was unable to return. The 27-year-old offensive lineman will be sidelined for at least three weeks with the move to IR, but Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago relays that the knee issue won't end Ifedi's season. Elijah Wilkinson came off the bench to replace Ifedi on Sunday and is projected to start at right tackle beginning with the Bears' Week 6 matchup with the Packers.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO