Devils' Miles Wood: Lands on IR

Chicago placed Montgomery (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Montgomery will be sidelined for at least three games due to the sprained left knee after being placed on IR, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relaying that the Bears are eyeing a 3-to-5-week window for the running back's return. Damien Williams is poised to head Chicago's backfield for the time being, with rookie sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert also a candidate to see his role grow in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0