The Auburn Maroons survived everything the East Syracuse Minoa Spartans could throw at them and clinched a sectional playoff spot with a 38-33 victory on Thursday. Junior running back Elijah Benson was the star of the show for the Maroons (4-3), rushing for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Delmar Goldsmith added another for Auburn, who won two out of their last three to clinch a spot in next week’s Class A playoffs. In all, the Maroons rushing attack racked up over 500 yards on just 42 attempts.

AUBURN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO