Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by any entity

By Ronnie Marley
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday stating that no entity in Texas can mandate getting a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a statement from Abbott’s office, "no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

