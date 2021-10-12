CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Virtual Events Platform BuzzCast Closes $4.35 Million In Seed Funding

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuzzCast — a premium virtual events platform – announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round. These are the details. BuzzCast — a premium virtual events platform – announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round that it will use to integrate NFTs into premium virtual events....

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconhillsnews.com

Austin’s UpEquity Closes on $50 Million in Funding

Austin-based UpEquity, a tech-enabled mortgage company, announced it has closed on $50 million in funding. S3 Ventures led the Series B funding which included $20 million in equity and $30 million in debt. Other investors included Next Coast Ventures, BP Capital Management, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, Launchpad Capital and Early Light...
AUSTIN, TX
prweek.com

Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

SACRAMENTO, CA: Creator management platform Grin has closed a $110 million series B funding round. With this most recent investment, Grin, which is used by brands to optimize and scale creator management, is valued at $910 million. The funding round was led by Lone Pine Capital and included participation from...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Polygon-Based Multi-Region Fantasy Game Gaia EverWorld Closes $3.7 Million Seed Round

October 20, 2021 – Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Gaia EverWorld, an immersive, multi-region fantasy world where players are able to build their own kingdoms, has already secured $3.7 million in funding from prominent blockchain industry investors via a private sale. Inspired by classic games like ‘Pokémon,’ ‘Clash of Clans’ and...
VIDEO GAMES
tvtechnology.com

Molten Raises $7 Million Seed Funding from Hollywood & Tech Investors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Molten, a start-up that offers a comprehensive cloud platform to simplify rights, content and financial management for media and entertainment businesses, has raised $7 million in total seed funding, with investments from top Hollywood and tech luminaries as well as venture firms. The funds will be used to help...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Calacanis
Person
Calvin Ayre
cryptopotato.com

FTX Closes $420 Million in Series B-1 Funding: Company Now Valued At $25 Billion

FTX has just revealed another successful funding round, this time worth $420.69 million, putting its valuation at a whopping $25 billion. One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, just revealed that it finalized massive funding round, the numbers in which are inspired by – you guessed it – the 420 and 69 meme numbers.
STOCKS
pasadenanow.com

CarbonCapture Inc. Closes $35 Million Series A Funding

Pasadena-based CarbonCapture Inc., a climate tech company that makes machines that remove carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere, said they have closed a $35 million Series A funding round and appointed a new CEO, in the person of energy systems executive Adrian Corless, a company statement said Tuesday. CarbonCapture...
PASADENA, CA
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzcast#Ayre Ventures#Syndicate#Anthem#Melinda Gates Foundation#Gamify#Bsv
ftnnews.com

Sydney's Events Industry Gets Multi Million Dollar Funding

Today’s launch of the ‘COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan’ by the NSW Government will play a significant role in rebuilding business confidence and incentivising event organisers to book their in-person meeting, according to the State’s global bidding specialists BESydney. The more than $530 million support package includes $6 million for business...
WORLD
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

TrustPoint Secures $2 Million in Seed Funding Round

TrustPoint, Inc., a startup with operations in Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia, announces that it has raised a $2M seed round from DCVC. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO, Adnami. “Our effort to develop a fully commercial GNSS service is the logical next step to this...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Carbon Management Platform Pathzero Raises $5 Million

Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round. These are the details. Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round led by Australian venture firm Carthona Capital. This significant funding round is supported by early investors including Antler Australia and Impact Investor, Phil Vernon. And former Managing Director of Commsec Paul Rayson is one of several new investors placing the company in a prime position to execute its global vision.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
pulse2.com

Intelligent Interviewing Platform BrightHire Raises $20.5 Million

Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the growth of their more equitable and faster approach to hiring. And the Series B funding is led by 01A with participation from Index Ventures and Zoom Apps Fund and follows a recent $12.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures a few months prior. And it is also supported by Ground Up Ventures, Haystack, and J Ventures.
TECHNOLOGY
Portland Business Journal

Cascade Seed Fund unveils Fund II with a $10M target and first close

Bend-based Cascade Seed Fund has raised $8 million of its next $10 million fund. Cascade Seed Fund II has completed its first close and the team can start investing. The first fund was $6 million, after fundraising was cut short by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The managing directors, Julie Harrelson and Robert Pease, have completed all the new investments that can happen for Fund I.
BEND, OR
pulse2.com

Transportation Management Company Rose Rocket Closes $25 Million In Funding

Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A round of $25 million. These are the details. Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A...
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

Modern Health Savings Account Company Lively Raises $80 Million

Lively – the creators of a modern health savings account (HSA) program – announced an $80 million Series C round. These are the details. Lively – the creators of a modern health savings account (HSA) program – announced an $80 million Series C round. This round was led by B Capital Group with participation from Telstra Ventures and existing investor, Costanoa Ventures.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Crowdfunding Platform Spaced Ventures Raises $1.2 Million

Spaced Ventures — a crowdfunding platform that enables everyday people to invest in space startups — recently announced that it has raised a $1.2 million seed round. These are the details. Spaced Ventures — a crowdfunding platform that enables everyday people to invest in space startups — recently announced that...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Outschool: $110 Million Series D Funding And $3 Billion Valuation

Outschool recently announced a $110 million Series D round of funding with a $3 billion valuation for its K-12 education marketplace. These are the details. Outschool recently announced a $110 million Series D round of funding with a $3 billion valuation for its K-12 education marketplace. The Series D round of funding comes less than a year after a $75 million Series C raise in April 2021.
EDUCATION
pulse2.com

Thomson Reuters Creates New $100 Million Corporate Venture Capital

Thomson Reuters announced it has created a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund. These are the details. Thomson Reuters announced it has created a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund to support and accelerate innovation for the “Future of Professionals.” This fund will operate under the name “Thomson Reuters Ventures” and concentrate on investments and portfolio support for companies building breakthrough innovations that will allow professionals to operate more productively and with greater insights.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy