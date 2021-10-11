Letter to the Editor: Time to push through NY Health Act
New Yorkers could have affordable and quality health insurance but politicians are standing in the way. Despite gaining majority support in both the New York State Assembly and Senate, the New York Health Act never made it to a floor vote in either chamber because of Democratic leadership. We have Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-The Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, to thank for this.www.oleantimesherald.com
