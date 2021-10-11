CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protagonist's story gets a happy ending as FDA's hold swiftly lifted on rusfertide program

By Ben Adams
FierceBiotech
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month ago, Protagonist Therapeutics' shares more than halved on an FDA clinical hold of its blood cancer drug after worrying preclinical safety signals. Today, the biotech’s shares have jumped nearly 100% to around $35 in premarket trading Monday morning after announcing a swift reversal of the hold. In mid-September, the FDA slapped a full clinical hold after an animal study showed mice developed benign and malignant skin tumors when using the drug.

www.fiercebiotech.com

