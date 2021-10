OTTER, MT — Starting today, you can liven up your mail with new winter-themed stamps. Otters in Snow Forever stamps feature four scenes of alert and playful North American river otters reveling in a snowy landscape. Their antics are sure to bring a smile to your face and brighten your day. The 20-stamp booklet features […] The post Slip-Sliding Into Winter: Otters in Snow Stamps Add a Playful Touch to Mail appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

OTTER, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO