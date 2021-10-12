Olathe police locate missing 13-year-old girl

UPDATE, Oct. 12 | Angelika was found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, Oct. 11 | Olathe police want the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Angelika Smith was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Monday in the 1100 block of East Northview Street in Olathe, according to a police department news release.

Angelika, who is Black, about 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black/gray snowflake jacket and shorts.

Olathe police said Angelika, who left on foot, has a reduced mental capacity.

Anyone with information on Angelika or her whereabouts should call 911.