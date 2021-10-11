CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Candy Corn Brats

By Quicksie 98.3
quicksie983.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new creation may sound good to some….it’s a bratwurst made with candy corn and beer. Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:36 — 3.7MB)

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Turkey Dinner and Seasonal Candy Corn Flavors Arrive in Time for Halloween

Brach's has released a new round of candy corn flavors to ring In the holiday season. While that particular candy Is usually associated with Halloween, but the manufacturer Is clearly trying to make It a Thanksgiving treat as well. One flavor is a banana, blue raspberry, and vanilla concoction Inspired by the movie Minions. The other is a bit more unorthodox and mimics the flavors of a Thanksgiving dinner, featuring turkey, apple pie, green beans, coffee, cranberry sauce, and stuffing.
FOOD & DRINKS
DoYouRemember?

Hilarious Review Of Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Went Viral

Sometimes candy comes out that is more of a gimmick than a delicious treat. For instance, Brach’s came out with Turkey Dinner Flavored Candy Corn last year. In the bag, you’ll find flavors such as Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee. They got rid of a flavor called Ginger Glazed Carrots from last year.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Candy Corn’s Secret Ingredient? Bug Secretion.

The waxy snack that can divide a Halloween party faster than vaxxed vs. un-vaxxed, candy corn is either a hit or miss. We already know that the triangular treats are made of sugar, corn syrup, salt, sesame oil, honey, and a bunch of artificial stuff. But there is one ingredient that we didn't know about and it's just...eeewww.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Red Vines Releasing Candy Corn-Flavored Treats for Halloween

Few sugary confectionaries can get people in the spirit of Halloween as effectively as candy corn, with Red Vines honoring the divisive candy with a limited-edition take on the flavor. Not only will there be Red Vines featuring the new flavors, but there are a number of other new types of twists that embrace the spirit of the season, with Sour Punch offering Spooky Straws, Halloween Twists, and Ghoulish Grape Ropes. You can check out all of the details on the Halloween-themed releases below, which are available at retailers nationwide as well as through the American Licorice Company website.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX59

Brach’s names Indiana 1 of the top consumers of candy corn

It’s that time of year where people must pick a side — either for or against candy corn. While some people swear by the stuff (especially with peanuts), others say it’s plain disgusting. Brach’s is the number one producer of candy corn in the U.S. and has compiled a list of the 20 states that […]
INDIANA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

The great candy corn debate starts again after ingredients are revealed

It's debated every Halloween. People either love or hate the orange striped candies, There's nothing in between when it comes to candy corn. This year the debate has changed though as one key ingredient was revealed: bug secretion. Candy corn contains confectioner's glaze, which is made from a bug secretion,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

These Are the States Buying the Most Candy Corn This Year, According to Brach's

October is undoubtedly a popular month for enjoying beloved candies like M&M's and Snickers—there's even an entire day dedicated to stocking up on the sugary treats. But there's one well-known Halloween candy that is often the subject of great debate: candy corn. Even if it's not your favorite, the orange, white, and yellow triangle-shaped confection is beloved in many parts of the country. In fact, Brach's candy company recently revealed which states candy corn is most and least popular in.
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

Wait, What's the Deal With Bud Light's Candy Corn Seltzer?

If you've gotten ahold of Bud Light Seltzer's Fall Flannel Pack (available until the end of October), chances are you've been craving more boozy fall-flavored sips. Welp, you're out of luck in the Bud Light realm, because the beer company decided to prank us and announce a new seltzer flavor that, lo and behold, doesn't exist. Bud Light wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Finally, a seltzer flavor literally everyone will love," with a picture of a candy-corn-flavored Bud Light Seltzer that sarcastically states "everyone will love this" on top. First reactions from the Twitterverse? "I'm mad if this is a lie." And "is this real? I would like to try it." As well as "Give the people what they want!!!!"
DRINKS
KMBC.com

You can now buy 'Turkey Dinner' candy corn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's candy corn season and Brach's has upped the game with a new"Turkey Dinner" candy corn. The candy company describes it as a full-course meal in a mix of candy corn flavors. "Brach's Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites: From roasted turkey, green...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WEAU-TV 13

Trick or Treat? Madison market unveils new candy corn brats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not a trick- it’s a treat, encased in a bratwurst. A specialty grocery store in Madison is taking a twist on a traditional Wisconsin staple. Jenifer Street Market tweeted that it’s latest brats are infused with candy corn. The new “Spook”Toberfest brats are made with...
MADISON, WI
Mashed

Ranking 8 Candy Corn Flavors From Worst To Best

Love them or hate them, you're not alone: candy corn is one of the most divisive sweets sold in America, according to Fox Business. First created in the 1880s by George Renninger of the Wunderlee Candy Company, according to Better Homes & Gardens, candy corn came to the masses near the turn of the last century. That was really thanks to the Goelitz Confectionary Company, which later changed its name to one you just may know: the Jelly Belly Candy Company.
FOOD & DRINKS
wnns.com

Yum(?)… Sausage Stuffed With Candy Corn

A butcher in Wisconsin is selling sausage stuffed with candy corn and it’s grossing out social media. The “Spook” Toberfest brats are made with Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest beer and candy corn. People took to social media to reveal they were disgusted by the brats with one person writing “As...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy