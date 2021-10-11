Candy Corn Brats

If you've gotten ahold of Bud Light Seltzer's Fall Flannel Pack (available until the end of October), chances are you've been craving more boozy fall-flavored sips. Welp, you're out of luck in the Bud Light realm, because the beer company decided to prank us and announce a new seltzer flavor that, lo and behold, doesn't exist. Bud Light wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Finally, a seltzer flavor literally everyone will love," with a picture of a candy-corn-flavored Bud Light Seltzer that sarcastically states "everyone will love this" on top. First reactions from the Twitterverse? "I'm mad if this is a lie." And "is this real? I would like to try it." As well as "Give the people what they want!!!!"
Comments / 0