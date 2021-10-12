CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Legal Tech Company PERSUIT Closes $20 Million In Series A Funding

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal tech company PERSUIT announced it has raised $20 million in its Series A funding led by OpenView. These are the details. Legal tech company PERSUIT announced it has raised $20 million in its Series A funding led by OpenView. And the company will use the resources to invest in accelerated...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

JumpCloud Closes Out $225 Million Series F With Additional $66 Million Raised From Atlassian Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, NTT Docomo Ventures, and Others

Strategic investment demonstrates confidence that JumpCloud solves urgent security and IT management challenges faced by SMEs around the world. JumpCloud announced it has raised a total of $225 million for its Series F round to accelerate small and midsize enterprise adoption of its modern directory platform. Investors in this round share a belief that organizations must move faster to solve growing challenges faced by IT, specifically serious limitations and risks that come from legacy Microsoft directories and trying to solve those limitations with multiple point solutions.
BUSINESS
siliconhillsnews.com

Austin’s UpEquity Closes on $50 Million in Funding

Austin-based UpEquity, a tech-enabled mortgage company, announced it has closed on $50 million in funding. S3 Ventures led the Series B funding which included $20 million in equity and $30 million in debt. Other investors included Next Coast Ventures, BP Capital Management, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, Launchpad Capital and Early Light...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Legal Tech Company#Persuit#Openview#Saas#Founder Ceo#Ubs
sprudge.com

Cometeer Earns Another $35 Million In Series B Funding

Cometeer, the makers of flash-frozen coffee concentrates have quietly been taking the single-serve and (almost) ready-to-drink coffee markets by storm. And the tech investments world has started to take notice too, netting the company a total $35 million in Series B funding. This brings their total money raised to nearly $100 million.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Drive by DraftKings Launches $60 Million Venture Fund to Invest in Sports Tech and Entertainment

Raised in just six months, the fund is oversubscribed by 20% with notable investors including: The Kraft Group (New England Patriots), Jones family (Dallas Cowboys), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Todd Boehly (Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., Arctos Sports Partners, and Mike Gordon (Fenway Sports Group).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
tvtechnology.com

Molten Raises $7 Million Seed Funding from Hollywood & Tech Investors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Molten, a start-up that offers a comprehensive cloud platform to simplify rights, content and financial management for media and entertainment businesses, has raised $7 million in total seed funding, with investments from top Hollywood and tech luminaries as well as venture firms. The funds will be used to help...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Press Hook, a Tech-Enabled Public Relations Platform, Secures $1.5 Million in Funding

Press Hook, a Brooklyn based, tech-enabled, public relations platform, has announced $1.5 million in venture-funding after a successful year of growth. Funding was led by Emergent Ventures, The Fund and TnT Ventures. Founded in October 2020 by Michelle Songy, Press Hook was created in response to an industry she considered...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
readwrite.com

Should Tech Companies Be Transparent?

How much of your data is Facebook really collecting? What does Netflix take into consideration when recommending movies and TV shows to you? Is Apple really slowing down your iPhone on purpose?. It’s hard to answer these questions definitively because we don’t have all the answers. And we don’t have...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Avatar Technology Company Facemoji Secures $3 Million

Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. These are the details. Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. And Twitter, Roosh Ventures (behind the popular app Reface), Abe Burns, gaming veterans Eric Seufert, Chris Lee, and others also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Carbon Management Platform Pathzero Raises $5 Million

Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round. These are the details. Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round led by Australian venture firm Carthona Capital. This significant funding round is supported by early investors including Antler Australia and Impact Investor, Phil Vernon. And former Managing Director of Commsec Paul Rayson is one of several new investors placing the company in a prime position to execute its global vision.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Our Next Energy closes $25M Series A for battery tech with backing from Bill Gates, BMW

The 15-month-old company managed to attract major investors, including Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which led the round. Assembly Ventures, BMW i Ventures (German automaker BMW’s venture fund), Singapore-based Flex and Volta Energy Technologies also participated. ONE is developing a hybrid cell-to-pack system composed of two batteries: the Aries, a...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Privacy Engineering As A Service Company Gretel.ai Raises $50 Million In Series B

Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital. These are the details. Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital, along with participation from Section 32, and existing investors Greylock and Moonshots Capital. This funding round brings the total funding raised to date to $65.5 million.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Customer Data Infrastructure Company mParticle Secures $150 Million

MParticle — a leading customer data infrastructure company — announced recently that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding. These are the details. mParticle — a leading customer data infrastructure company — announced recently that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding led by Permira’s growth fund. And the existing investor base also participated in the round alongside new backers including former Adobe CFO Mark Garrett and New England Patriots All-Pro punter Jake Bailey.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy