Online Learning Network Noodle Secures $50 Million In Series C Funding

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoodle — one of the fastest-growing online learning networks — announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Noodle — one of the fastest-growing online learning networks — announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. This funding round was led by funds...

pulse2.com

crowdfundinsider.com

Resistance AI, an SaaS enabled AI and Machine Learning Security Firm, Finalizes $16.6M Series A

a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-enabled AI and machine learning security firm that aims to protect automated financial systems from manipulation, fraudulent activities and financial crime, has acquired $16.6 million in capital via a Series A round. GV (previously Google Ventures) has reportedly led Resistance AI’s investment round, along with contributions from...
COMPUTERS
prweek.com

Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

SACRAMENTO, CA: Creator management platform Grin has closed a $110 million series B funding round. With this most recent investment, Grin, which is used by brands to optimize and scale creator management, is valued at $910 million. The funding round was led by Lone Pine Capital and included participation from...
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Navina Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding to Continue its Revolution of US Primary Care Using Artificial Intelligence

Navina solves the point-of-care data crisis with a physician-centric platform for superior assessment, diagnosis and care. Navina, the developer of AI-powered clinical platform for primary care, today announced that the company has secured $15 million in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures Israel. Schusterman Family Investments (SFI) and existing investor Grove Ventures also joined the round. This brings the company’s total funding to date to $22 million, raised within 12 months after commercial launch. The additional funding will allow Navina to accelerate investment in its AI technology, and expand within physician groups and the enterprise healthcare market.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
pasadenanow.com

CarbonCapture Inc. Closes $35 Million Series A Funding

Pasadena-based CarbonCapture Inc., a climate tech company that makes machines that remove carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere, said they have closed a $35 million Series A funding round and appointed a new CEO, in the person of energy systems executive Adrian Corless, a company statement said Tuesday. CarbonCapture...
PASADENA, CA
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
martechseries.com

TrustPoint Secures $2 Million in Seed Funding Round

TrustPoint, Inc., a startup with operations in Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia, announces that it has raised a $2M seed round from DCVC. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO, Adnami. “Our effort to develop a fully commercial GNSS service is the logical next step to this...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Intelligent Interviewing Platform BrightHire Raises $20.5 Million

Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the growth of their more equitable and faster approach to hiring. And the Series B funding is led by 01A with participation from Index Ventures and Zoom Apps Fund and follows a recent $12.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures a few months prior. And it is also supported by Ground Up Ventures, Haystack, and J Ventures.
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Customer Data Infrastructure Company mParticle Secures $150 Million

MParticle — a leading customer data infrastructure company — announced recently that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding. These are the details. mParticle — a leading customer data infrastructure company — announced recently that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding led by Permira’s growth fund. And the existing investor base also participated in the round alongside new backers including former Adobe CFO Mark Garrett and New England Patriots All-Pro punter Jake Bailey.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
pulse2.com

Privacy Engineering As A Service Company Gretel.ai Raises $50 Million In Series B

Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital. These are the details. Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital, along with participation from Section 32, and existing investors Greylock and Moonshots Capital. This funding round brings the total funding raised to date to $65.5 million.
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Online platform Top Doctors scores $13 million in Series B round

Health tech firm Top Doctors has secured $13 million (€11.2 million) in Series B funding for its online platform, which enables patients to find and contact private healthcare specialists. The round was led by Impact Partners and ICF Venture Tech II, who will both join as shareholders. Top Doctors says...
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Carbon Management Platform Pathzero Raises $5 Million

Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round. These are the details. Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round led by Australian venture firm Carthona Capital. This significant funding round is supported by early investors including Antler Australia and Impact Investor, Phil Vernon. And former Managing Director of Commsec Paul Rayson is one of several new investors placing the company in a prime position to execute its global vision.
BUSINESS
linuxtoday.com

The Open Source Security Foundation Receives $10 Million in Funding

The Linux Foundation has announced a $10 million commitment to the OpenSSF (Open Source Security Foundation), an effort to improve the security of open source software. Funds will be raised through royalties from parent companies of OpenSSF, including Amazon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Facebook, Fidelity, GitHub, Google, IBM, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Red Hat, Snyk, and VMware. Learn more about what this means for open-source security.
ADVOCACY
pulse2.com

Product Protection Platform Mulberry Raises $22 Million In Series B

Mulberry — a consumer-first product protection platform — announced recently that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round. These are the details. Mulberry — a consumer-first product protection platform — announced recently that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round. This funding round was led by Commerce Ventures and with participation from Hudson Structured Capital Management, Ally Bank, CreditEase, and existing investors.
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Insurtech Sure Raises $100 Million in Series C Round

Sure Inc., a Santa Monica-based insurtech startup that embeds insurance software into everything from car-buying to renters insurance, has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round, Chief Executive Wayne Slavin said. The funding gives the insurtech an enterprise valuation of more than $550 million as it eyes expansion...
SANTA MONICA, CA
pulse2.com

Transportation Management Company Rose Rocket Closes $25 Million In Funding

Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A round of $25 million. These are the details. Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A...
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

Thomson Reuters Creates New $100 Million Corporate Venture Capital

Thomson Reuters announced it has created a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund. These are the details. Thomson Reuters announced it has created a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund to support and accelerate innovation for the “Future of Professionals.” This fund will operate under the name “Thomson Reuters Ventures” and concentrate on investments and portfolio support for companies building breakthrough innovations that will allow professionals to operate more productively and with greater insights.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Outschool: $110 Million Series D Funding And $3 Billion Valuation

Outschool recently announced a $110 million Series D round of funding with a $3 billion valuation for its K-12 education marketplace. These are the details. Outschool recently announced a $110 million Series D round of funding with a $3 billion valuation for its K-12 education marketplace. The Series D round of funding comes less than a year after a $75 million Series C raise in April 2021.
EDUCATION
pulse2.com

Mindbody Buys ClassPass And Raises $500 Million

Mindbody — a leading wellness experience technology platform — announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ClassPass. And Mindbody also raised $500 million in strategic funding. Mindbody — a leading wellness experience technology platform — announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ClassPass, a...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Material Science Company Trusscore Raises C$26 Million

Trusscore — a material science company that makes sustainable and improved alternatives for traditional building products — announced it has raised C$26 million. These are the details. Trusscore — a material science company that makes sustainable and improved alternatives for traditional building products — announced it has raised C$26 million...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clarifai Raises $60M in Series C Funding to Bring AI to Developers Everywhere

New financing led by NEA fuels international expansion, growth of its AI community, and development of new AI innovations. Clarifai, the leading AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced that it closed a $60 million Series C funding round. This funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from existing investors Menlo Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Lux Capital, LDV Capital, Corazon Capital, NYU Innovation Venture Fund, and new investors CPP Investments, NextEquity Partners, SineWave Ventures, and Trousdale Capital. Andrew Schoen, Partner at NEA, will join the Board. The amount raised brings the company’s total funding to $100 million and will be used to expand its sales, marketing, and engineering teams.
COMPUTERS

