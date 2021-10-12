Online Learning Network Noodle Secures $50 Million In Series C Funding

Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the growth of their more equitable and faster approach to hiring. And the Series B funding is led by 01A with participation from Index Ventures and Zoom Apps Fund and follows a recent $12.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures a few months prior. And it is also supported by Ground Up Ventures, Haystack, and J Ventures.

