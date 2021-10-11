CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Dancing in Your Head to Paa Kow and His Afro-Fusion Orchestra

By Michael Helke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the Ghanaian-born drummer Paa Kow (pron PAH-Koh) perform with his Afro-Fusion Orchestra last Thursday evening, 7 October, at the Redstone Room in Davenport, one wondered briefly if he functions on pure enthusiasm. His fellow-musicians were alert to every key- and tempo-change, and Paa Kow often surprised his audience by leading them down different melodic paths when a song seemed instead to signal its conclusion.

