CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Men who pulled a gun on Rock Hill jewelry store staffer being sought

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duHuK_0cOJ6osr00

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rock Hill police are looking for two men who robbed a jewelry store and fired a gun at a mall in town.

Lt. Michael Chavis said the two men snuck into the Galleria mall through a side door before heading to Adam’s Jewelers. The two pulled a gun on the woman working there and went to the safe. Chavis said, the woman took off running and started yelling for help.

Jewelry store at Rock Hill Galleria robbed at gunpoint, police say

“She did what she needed to do, and that’s get away from a situation, so as she’s running away screaming for help, she heard gunshots being fired,” said Chavis.

Chavis said another person in the mall also heard the gunshots. He said it was near closing time, so it wasn’t very busy but there was a carnival happening in the parking lot, so someone may have seen something.

“With the carnival going on, with people being at a mall and shopping,” said Chavis. “You might have seen them get out of a vehicle or get back into a vehicle.”

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call (803) 329-7293.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Students arrested after ‘disturbance’ at NC high school; no shots fired; school put on lockdown

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville High School was on lockdown Thursday after police responded to a disturbance at the school. According to the Thomasville City Schools superintendent, the lockdown was a precautionary measure due to trespassers on campus. Thomasville police said the disturbance involved students. The students involved have been arrested. According to police, no […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Carnival#Sc#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
Fox 46 Charlotte

GPS monitors help create accountability for domestic violence suspects, protects victims

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A pilot program in the form of an ankle bracelet is creating a whole new level of protection for domestic violence victims.   The program is called Caitlyn’s Courage and is geared toward tracking accused abusers before they head to trial. It helps ensure they can’t come in contact with those they’re accused […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Authorities issue warning after 2 people encounter man posing as law enforcement officer in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are warning residents of a man posing as a law enforcement officer after two people, including a high school-aged girl, reported being stopped in Catawba County. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the girl told deputies that she was stopped by what she believed was an […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Meck. detention officer trainee terminated first day on the job, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was terminated on his first day on the job, Sheriff McFadden said Wednesday. Andrew Parrish began his employment with the department Wednesday. Having passed an initial background check, a secondary background check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The warrant had been issued […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy