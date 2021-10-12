Men who pulled a gun on Rock Hill jewelry store staffer being sought

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rock Hill police are looking for two men who robbed a jewelry store and fired a gun at a mall in town.

Lt. Michael Chavis said the two men snuck into the Galleria mall through a side door before heading to Adam’s Jewelers. The two pulled a gun on the woman working there and went to the safe. Chavis said, the woman took off running and started yelling for help.

“She did what she needed to do, and that’s get away from a situation, so as she’s running away screaming for help, she heard gunshots being fired,” said Chavis.

Chavis said another person in the mall also heard the gunshots. He said it was near closing time, so it wasn’t very busy but there was a carnival happening in the parking lot, so someone may have seen something.

“With the carnival going on, with people being at a mall and shopping,” said Chavis. “You might have seen them get out of a vehicle or get back into a vehicle.”

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call (803) 329-7293.

